In possible Oscar preview, 'Nomadland' wins at Spirit Awards

In one twist, best male lead actor went to Riz Ahmed for his performance in “Sound of Metal” — an award that has usually gone this year to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.”

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman") took best lead female actor in the category that's perhaps most up for grabs at the Academy Awards. Previous awards have been split between Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), McDormand and Mulligan.

Put on by the nonprofit Independent Film, the Spirits were hosted by Melissa Villaseñor of “Saturday Night Live” and broadcast Thursday night on IFC. Independent Film did everything it could to virtually mimic the experience of the awards, including grouping Zoomed-in attendees by table, featuring virtual wine and bourbon bars and hosting a karaoke afterparty. Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, called it “the first ever pants-optional Spirit Awards.”

The nominees were especially diverse. None of the best feature nominees — “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “First Cow,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — were directed by white men. All of the directing nominees — Zhao, Fennell, Eliza Hittman ("Never Rarely Sometimes Always"), Kelly Reichardt ("First Cow") and Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari") — were women or people of color.

Nominees at the Spirits, the premier independent film awards, have to be made for less than $22.5 million.

The Robert Altman Award, an honor for a film’s ensemble, went to Regina King’s feature film directorial debut “One Night in Miami...,” the fictional account of a 1960s meeting of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. The disability rights movement documentary “Crip Camp” won best documentary. Best first film went to Darius Marder's “Sound of Metal.”

The Spirit Awards also this year began expanding into television. Among those winners was Michaela Coel's “I May Destroy You” for best new scripted series and for best ensemble in a new scripted series.