In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law.

International and Pakistani rights groups say accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, something the Islamists strongly resist.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the incident and asked the Punjab police chief to take action against officers who failed to protect the suspect while in custody.

Alpa said Waris was arrested in 2019 on a previous blasphemy charge and was in prison until mid-2022.

He said Waris again desecrated the Quran on Saturday morning and people who saw it grabbed him and started beating him. However, police rescued Waris and took him into custody.

Alpa said the lynching of Waris would be investigated.

Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, suspended the police station chief and the area deputy superintendent for negligence in duty and failing to prevent the attack on the police station as well as the killing of the suspect.

In December 2021, a group lynched the Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Punjab who they accused of blasphemy.