journal-news logo
X

'In our hearts': London remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
By SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze have been read out at a memorial service to mark five years since the tragedy

LONDON (AP) — The names of the 72 people who died in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out Tuesday at a memorial service to mark five years since the tragedy, the worst domestic fire on British soil since World War II.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined Grenfell Tower survivors and the bereaved at the Westminster Abbey service to remember those who died in the June 14, 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Opening the multi-faith service, Rev. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster, said the loss and anguish was “still vivid and sharp.” As religious leaders read out the names of those who perished, the congregation said in unison: “Forever in our hearts.”

Prince William and his wife, Kate, joined hundreds of people for a separate service later Tuesday in the shadow of the tower.

The inferno at Grenfell Tower, a public housing building set in Britain's richest borough of Kensington and Chelsea, horrified the nation and prompted many questions about lax safety regulations and other failings by officials and businesses that contributed to so many deaths.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night in a kitchen on the fourth floor of the tower and spread rapidly up the outside of the 25-story building like a lit fuse. Flammable cladding panels installed on the tower's exterior walls have been blamed for how the fire raced out of control.

Firefighters from across the country formed an honor guard as local residents held a silent walk starting from the base of the tower.

A public inquiry has been conducting a years-long investigation into the disaster, and a large police investigation is also ongoing. No one has been charged, and police have said there will be no prosecutions until the public inquiry is completed.

That has frustrated many survivors and bereaved families. The Rev. Graham Tomlin, bishop of Kensington, said many families cannot move on until they find justice.

“They can’t find any sense of acceptance or integration of what’s happened in their lives,” he told Times Radio. “They can’t rebuild their lives until there’s a sense of justice, because people feel that something deeply wrong went on at Grenfell and yet no one has been held responsible for it.”

Last month the British government banned metal composite cladding panels for all new buildings.

Officials have also issued new safety regulations requiring similar dangerous cladding to be removed from tower blocks across the country. But it's an expensive job and the work hasn’t been carried out on some apartment buildings because of wrangling over who should pay.

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Prime Minister Theresa May, left and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Former Prime Minister Theresa May, left and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Prime Minister Theresa May, left and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree is decorated, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A tree is decorated, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree is decorated, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of multi-faith clergy gather, prior to the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Members of multi-faith clergy gather, prior to the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of multi-faith clergy gather, prior to the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the public holds a white rose, during the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

A member of the public holds a white rose, during the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the public holds a white rose, during the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
A view of the boarded up Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A view of the boarded up Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
A view of the boarded up Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Flowers and tributes left outside the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle leads the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle leads the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle leads the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prince William attends a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince William attends a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prince William attends a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Credit: Peter Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People observe the memorial, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
People place white roses in memory of the victims after the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

People place white roses in memory of the victims after the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
People place white roses in memory of the victims after the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The memorial service marks the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

In Other News
1
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
2
EXPLAINER: Recession fears grow. Just how high is the risk?
3
FDA advisers consider Moderna's COVID shots for older kids
4
US failed to stop fraud in COVID loan program, Clyburn says
5
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top