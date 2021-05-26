In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

“If you get the vaccine earlier, you’ll have more chances to win because you’ll be in the first-week pool, the second-week pool, the third-week pool, the fourth-week pool, et cetera," Cuomo said at a Wednesday press conference.

It's the state's latest push to get more people vaccinated at a time when state health officials say many eager New Yorkers have likely already gotten inoculated.

Since Monday, New York has been offering scratch tickets for a $5 million lottery for people who get vaccinated at ten of roughly 30 state-run vaccination sites. That pilot program runs through Friday.

New York administered 788,145 doses in the seven days through Tuesday. That’s down from just over 1 million in the seven days ending Tuesday, May 11.

About 45% of New York's 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, compared to the national average of 39.5%.

Few minors have been fully vaccinated so far: about 8.7% of people aged 12 to 17, according to state health data shared by Cuomo. That's compared with 37.5% of young adults below the age of 25, about half of people aged 35-54 and 69.5% of those over 75.