In new book, Ellen Burstyn reveals the secret that fueled her award-winning career: poetry

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn has a book coming out next year that reveals how she has been shaped by the power of words.

HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Burstyn's “Poetry Says It Better” will be released April 28, 2026. Burstyn, 93, is known for such films as “The Last Picture Show” and “Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore,” for which she won an Academy Award; the TV shows “Political Animals” and “House of Cards” and the Broadway production “Same Time, Next Year.”