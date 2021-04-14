In Minnesota, suburban mayor is thrust into policing debate

Elliott has promised transparency and vowed accountability for Wright’s death. He's calmly fielded scores of questions from activists pressing for answers and plans. He's expressed empathy for the protesters who've clashed with police, and ventured out in the nighttime protest in protective gear to appeal for peace: “I could feel their pain. I could feel their anger. I could feel their fear,” he said of this encounter.

Under pressure to swiftly fire the officer involved, Kim Potter, Elliott and the city council voted to fire the city manager, and give control of the police department to the mayor. On Tuesday, Potter and the police chief resigned. Elliot made clear the city already had been moving toward firing Potter. He said he hoped her departure would “bring some calm to the community.”

But the mayor also has acknowledged systemic sources of the distrust between residents and police in his city. Of the roughly 50 sworn officers on the city’s force, “very few” are people of color and none live in Brooklyn Center, he said, acknowledging he saw the latter as a clear problem.

“There is a huge importance to having a significant number of your officers living in the community where they serve,” he said.

The racial gapin not uncommon in suburban police departments, but is especially stark in Brooklyn Center, one of a nation's many rapidly diversifying suburbs. About 45% of the roughly 31,000 residents are white, according to Census figures. Minneapolis, meanwhile, is 63% white.

The city has long drawn families from Minneapolis’ historically Black north side neighborhood. But over the past two decades, Brooklyn Center has become home to thousands of immigrants from Laos, Vietnam and West Africa in search of affordable homes, good schools and community. Nearly a quarter of its residents are foreign born.

“It’s the future face of America,” said Rep. Samantha Vang, a Hmong-American and Democrat who represents Brooklyn Center in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Elliott, who fled civil war in Liberia with his grandmother, is part of the migration story. He landed in Brooklyn Center, already a hub Liberian of immigrants, as a middle schooler, according to friend and mentor George Larson, a former principal at Brooklyn Center High School.

Elliott told Larson he wanted to be secretary general of the United Nations. He participated in student government, organized volunteering projects and planned a prom. In 2010, he graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul with a degree in international management and a minor in political science. Elliott started a translation company and tutoring nonprofit before running for office.

“He had the leadership gene from the get go,” Larson said.

Elliott lost his first bid, but won the mayor's office in 2018, defeating an incumbent who'd served for a decade. In an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, he set some modest goals for a community that struggled to attract businesses.

At the end of his term, he hoped his city would be celebrating the arrival a movie theater, a grocery store co-op and “some nice sit-down restaurants,” he said. He talked about starting a festival that could celebrate the city's many cultures and spark some connections.

“Really bringing people together, bringing people together to celebrate, but bringing them together to govern, as well,” he said.

There are signs of progress. A labor organizer and former Brooklyn Center City Council candidate, Alfreda Daniels Juasemai, ran for office last year after noticing a “disconnect” between Brooklyn Center city officials and the city’s residents, she said. Most, if not all, unelected city staff and police officers don’t live in the city, and residents only see city council members during Halloween when they pass out campaign literature as they take their children trick-or-treating, she said.

Daniels Juasemai said Elliott is “trying his best” to change that through efforts like knocking on doors and asking residents how they’re doing, or encouraging community members to attend city council meetings.

Having a mayor that looks like many of his constituents fosters an understanding that was absent before Elliott was elected, she said.

“It’s easier for people in the city to connect with him, especially people within the Black and brown community, about the issues that are happening whether it’s in the city or the country and how we can use that to make Brooklyn Center a better place," she said.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott embraces Sue Low, of Maple Grove, after Elliot's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. "He's just an amazing guy and we're really excited for Brooklyn Center," said Low, who's known Elliott since he was in high school and has worked alongside him on various committees over the years. Elliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, is finding just how difficult it is to turn the page on the nation’s racial history as he handles the fallout from a police shooting. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Erik Anderson, left, of Trenton, N.J., is greeted by Brooklyn Center Mayor-elect Mike Elliott, center, before Elliot's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Elliott is the city's first Black and first Liberian American mayor. Elliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, is finding just how difficult it is to turn the page on the nation’s racial history as he handles the fallout from a police shooting. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Authorities work the scene at the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

Demonstrators raise their hands while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A demonstrator is shot with a less-than-lethal munition from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A demonstrator faces off with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo