In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

Altars are core to the observance as well. Families place photographs of their ancestors on their home altars, which include decorations cut out of paper and candles. They also are adorned with offerings of items once beloved by those now gone. It could include cigars, a bottle of mezcal or a plate of mole, tortillas and chocolates.

Traditional altars can be adorned in a pattern representative of a Mesoamerican view that the world had levels, Medina said. But not everyone follows — or knows — this method.

"To the extent that Indigenous languages have been lost, the meaning (of the altar) has been lost as well, so people do it intuitively," he said. "Where the Indigenous languages have been maintained, the tradition is still alive."

The way Mexicans celebrate the Day of the Dead continues to evolve.

Typically, it is an intimate family tradition observed with home altars and visits to local cemeteries to decorate graves with flowers and sugar skulls. They bring their deceased loved ones' favorite food and hire musicians to perform their favorite songs.

“Nowadays there’s an influence of American Halloween in the celebration," Medina said. “These elements carry a new meaning in the context of the original meaning of the festival, which is to celebrate the dead. To celebrate life.”

In 2016, the government started a popular annual parade in Mexico City that concludes in a main square featuring altars built by artisans from across the country. The roughly three-hour-long affair features one of the holiday's most iconic characters, Catrinas. The female skeleton is dressed in elegant clothes inspired by the engravings of José Guadalupe Posada, a Mexican artist who drew satirical cartoons at the beginning of the 20th century.

On Friday afternoon in the capital city, Paola Valencia, 30, walked through the main square looking at some of the altars and explained her appreciation for the holiday: “I love this tradition because it reminds me that they (the dead) are still among us.”

Originally from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, she said the residents of her hometown, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, take a lot of time to build large altars each year. They are a source of pride for the whole community.

“Sometimes I feel like crying. Our altars show who we are. We are very traditional and we love to feel that they (the dead) will be with us at least once a year,” she said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte