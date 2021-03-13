In Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

Taylor’s death initially flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd’s death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with Taylor's death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

An ongoing federal investigation could be wide ranging and is regarded by many as the last chance for justice for Taylor's death.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor, leads a march through the streets of downtown Louisville on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. To her right is attorney Ben Crump. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

A bicyclist leads a group of protesters down Jefferson Street in Louisville, Ky., on the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

A protester speaks to the crowd gathered at Jefferson Square Park on the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, speaks to a group of protesters gathered at Jefferson Square Park on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley