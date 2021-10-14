In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering

The Japanese government, viewing Koreans as outsiders, also welcomed the resettlement program and helped arrange for participants to travel to North Korea. About 93,000 ethnic Korean residents of Japan and their family members went to North Korea.

Today, about half a million ethnic Koreans live in Japan and still face discrimination in school, work and their daily lives.

The court case was brought in 2018 by five participants who ultimately defected back to Japan — four ethnic Koreans and a Japanese woman who joined the program with her Korean husband and their daughter.

“None of us would have gone” if we had known the truth about North Korea, Kawasaki said. She was confined to North Korea for 43 years until defecting in 2003, leaving behind her grown children.

The plaintiffs are demanding 100 million yen ($900,000) each in compensation from North Korea.

Caption Plaintiffs and their supporters gather to walk toward the Tokyo District Court Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. The court is hearing five ethnic Korean residents of Japan and a Japanese national demanding the North Korean government pay compensation over their human rights abuses in that country after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” but without the presence of a defendant - the North’s leader. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

