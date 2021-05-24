In interview, Jones says he's ready to leave Falcons

Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 and has spent all 10 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchise’s leader in receptions with 848 and yards receiving with 12,896. He has 60 touchdown catches. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and has been an All-Pro twice.

Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he is set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons.

