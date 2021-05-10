In India's northeast there's fear of a virus surge to come

Officials in Assam were racing to prepare for a virus surge because similar onslaughts in infections have overwhelmed hospitals in much richer Indian states.

“We are adding 1,000 beds a week to prepare ourselves in the event of cases spiraling,” said Dr Lakshmanan S, the director of the National Health Mission in Assam.

The state's largest government-run hospital, the Guwahati Medical College Hospital has more than doubled its number of intensive care beds to 220 and health officials are building another 200 in the hospital’s parking lot.

A football and cricket stadium is being converted into a hospital for COVID-19 patients with 430 beds. The private Royal Global University in the state capital, Gauhati, has been converted into a hospital with 1,000 beds.

The state is sending doctors, paramedics and medicine to these facilities and the university said it would provide books and newspapers for patients to read.

“This is the least we thought we could do in this time of huge crisis for our country,” said Dr AK Pansari, the university chairman.

There are 2,100 beds reserved in government centers for COVID-19 patients in Gauhati, with hundreds more planned. That's in addition to the existing 750 beds for patients at private hospitals in the state.

Even as infections have increased, the rates of vaccination have fallen in Assam and the other states in the region since India expanded its coverage to include all adults on May 1.

Adding to concerns is confirmation the virus has started spreading into more remote Himalayan villages with poor health infrastructure. These areas are home to indigenous tribes, whose are already face some of the lowest access to health care in the nation.

The region had largely been untouched by the virus earlier and many people behaved like COVID-19 didn't exist. But it now appears the virus was spreading in even remote villages without people knowing until it was too late.

The lack of awareness about the virus, lack or resources and the remoteness is complicating contact tracing in such areas, said Dr. Mite Linggi, the medical superintendent at the district hospital at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh state.

Despite the limited medical infrastructure and even more limited medical supplies, Linggi said what they really feared were power cuts.

“Power is crucial for running oxygen supply. We have patients gasping for air when the power comes and goes out,” he said.

Ghosal reported from New Delhi

People sit after they were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian woman is injected with a dose of COVAXIN as she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

People above eighteen years age queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

An Indian woman is injected with a dose of COVAXIN as she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

A police officer using a loud speaker asks people to maintain COVID-19 protocol as people above eighteen years age queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

Indians aged above eighteen years queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

An Indian health worker prepares to vaccinate a youth against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

Indian youth above eighteen years age queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

An Indian woman is injected with a dose of COVAXIN as she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath