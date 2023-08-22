In his new book 'The Fall,' author Michael Wolff foresees the demise of Fox News

BreakingNews
NEW YORK (AP) — The next book from “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff is both a recounting of the recent past and a prediction for the near future.

Wolff's “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty” will come out Sept. 26, publisher Henry Holt announced Tuesday. A spokesperson told The Associated Press that Wolff, whose previous books include “Rupert Murdoch, The Man Who Owns the News,” interviewed “people throughout the Murdoch organization, including many with direct knowledge of Murdoch and his family.”

Wolff will offer behinds-the-scenes accounts of everything from Tucker Carlson's ousting, to Rupert Murdoch's clashes with former President Donald Trump to tensions within the Murdoch family that mirror HBO's “Succession.” Fox's decline is inevitable, Wolff contends.

“I have been telling the story of the great power of Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for many years," he said in a statement. "This power is now reaching a natural end and ‘The Fall’ brings the story to its closing act.”

Wolff is best known for "Fire and Fury," his tell-all about the Trump administration that sold millions of copies despite allegations from some mentioned in the book that he had misquoted or misrepresented them.

