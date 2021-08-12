In her name: Amanda Gorman Award honors high school poets

Gorman and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work.

"As someone who found my love of writing at a young age, I want to continue to foster that same love in the next generation of great poets," Gorman said in a statement Thursday. The 23-year-old Gorman became world famous in January after reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration.