In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

This year, the crabs started their journey early. At the end of March, the municipal authorities issued a warning to drivers to avoid traveling in the morning and evening hours - the favorite crossing times for the crabs. Environmentalists usually demand the closure of the main road, especially at key migration times.

The passage of the red crustaceans — the species is called gecarcinus ruricola — could last until July. The largest amount of traffic occurs between April and May. Residents have to be careful: When the crabs feel threatened, they can puncture car tires with their pincers.

Official figures estimate that some 3.5 million crabs die each season on the road, many crushed by passing vehicles. They take a minute and a half to cross.

This type of crab lives and migrates in the Bahamas, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Dominica. But only here, and perhaps in another sector of the coast towards the neighboring province of Cienfuegos, does its path collide so dramatically with human traffic.

Caption Thousands of crabs cross a road after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The yearly crab migration causes concern to drivers that try to swerve in a futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans and are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their travels across the road is a wonder for tourists and anyone interested in the phenomenon. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A couple drives a vintage American car down a road full of fleeing crabs in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A crab walks on a rock after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A crab walks on a rock after spawning in the sea while a fisherman rests in Giron, Cuba, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A vintage American car drives down a road as a crab tries cross the road in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The yearly migration causes concern to drivers that try to swerve in a futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans and are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their travels across the road is a wonder for tourists and anyone interested in the phenomenon. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption Crabs cross a wall after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A truck drives on a road full of crabs after they tried to cross a road after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The yearly crab migration causes concern to drivers that try to swerve in a futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans and are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their travels across the road is a wonder for tourists and anyone interested in the phenomenon. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption Documentary filmmakers try to sweep the road so as not to crush crabs that are crossing a road after spawning in the sea as well as the remains of other crabs that have been run over by vehicles in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Caption A carrion bird flies over the remains of crushed crabs as they cross a road after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Millions of crabs emerge at the beginning of the spring rains and start a journey to the waters of the Bay of Pigs in a yearly migration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)