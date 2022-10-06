In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains

For months, negotiations between exhibitors and Netflix had centered around "Glass Onion" because of its box-office pedigree: "Knives Out" was one of the biggest original hits of 2019, grossing more than $311 million worldwide in ticket sales. Johnson, too, had voiced interest in it playing widely theatrically.

"This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater," the director said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press.

On Thursday, Johnson celebrated, saying in a statement that he was “over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview.”

“Glass Onion" revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites a small group of friends to his private island for a murder mystery party. The cast includes Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Leslie Odom Jr.

