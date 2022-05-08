Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.

It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.