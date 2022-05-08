journal-news logo
Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point during the final match with Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point during the final match with Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI , Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz has capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.

It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point during the final match with Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point during the final match with Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point during the final match with Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

