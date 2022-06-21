Impeachment prosecutors: S. Dakota AG lied about fatal crash

Prosecutors also told senators that Ravnsborg had used his title “to set the tone and gain influence” in the aftermath of the crash, even as he allegedly made “misstatements and outright lies” to the crash investigators. The prosecution played a montage of audio clips of Ravnsborg referring to himself as the attorney general.

As they questioned crash investigators, prosecuting attorneys probed Ravnsborg's alleged misstatements during the aftermath of the crash, including that he never drove excessively over the speed limit, that he had reached out to Boever’s family to offer his condolence, and that he had not been browsing his phone during his drive home.

Ravnsborg has maintained that he did nothing wrong and cast the impeachment trial as a chance to clear himself. He resolved the criminal case last year by pleading no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors, including making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, and was fined by a judge.

The attorney general’s defense focused its arguments on the implications of impeachment during opening statements Tuesday, imploring lawmakers to consider the implications of their decision on the function of state government. Ravnsborg tapped Ross Garber, a legal analyst and law professor at Tulane University who specializes in impeachment proceedings.

“This is undoing the will of the voters,” Garber told the Senate. “Make no mistake, that’s what you’re considering doing.”

Ravnsborg was driving home from a political fundraiser after dark on Sept. 12, 2020, on a state highway in central South Dakota when his car struck "something," according to a transcript of his 911 call afterward. He later said it might have been a deer or other animal.

Ravnsborg said neither he nor the county sheriff who came to the scene knew that he had struck and killed a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until Ravnsborg returned to the scene the following morning.

Investigators said they doubted some of Ravnsborg's statements. In earlier testimony to lawmakers, they said they determined the attorney general had walked right past Boever's body and the flashlight Boever had been carrying — still illuminated the next morning — as he looked around the scene the night of the crash.

Impeachment prosecutors on Tuesday laid out a timeline of the night and drilled into the seconds before and after the crash.

Investigators identified what they thought were slips in Ravnsborg’s statements, such as when he said he turned around at the accident scene and “saw him” before quickly correcting himself and saying: “I didn't see him.” And they contended that Boever's face had come through Ravnsborg's windshield because his glasses were found in the car.

On Tuesday, Ravnsborg's defense also referenced criminal prosecutors' decision to only charge him with traffic misdemeanors. The defense said Ravnsborg has fully cooperated during the investigation and cast his misstatements as owing to human error rather than any nefarious intent. His defense attorney said Ravnsborg was willing to take a polygraph test, but criminal investigators determined that it would not have been effective to test the attorney general's truthfulness.

The GOP-controlled Senate, which has 32 Republican members and three Democrats, will hear from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff.

It will take 24 senators, or two-thirds of the body's 35 members, to convict Ravnsborg on either of two articles of impeachment: committing a crime that caused death, and malfeasance.

The latter alleges that he misled investigators and abused the power of his office. Investigators said Ravnsborg asked a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent about what crash investigators could find on his cellphone. He has said he was simply seeking factual information.

Noem called for Ravnsborg to resign soon after the crash and later pressed lawmakers to pursue impeachment. Noem also publicly endorsed Ravnsborg's predecessor, Republican Marty Jackley, for election as his replacement. If Ravnsborg is forced out, the governor will appoint an interim to fill the post until the new attorney general elected in November is sworn in.

Ravnsborg has argued that the governor, who has positioned herself for a possible 2024 White House bid, pushed for his removal in part because he had investigated ethics complaints against Noem.

Ravnsborg in September agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Boever's widow.

