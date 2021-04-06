IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%

The U.S. economy, the world’s biggest, is now forecast to expand 6.4% in 2021 — its fastest growth since 1984 — and 3.5% in 2022. The U.S. growth is being supported by President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, while an acceleration in the administering of vaccines is beginning to let Americans return to restaurants, bars, shops and airports in larger numbers.

The world's second-largest economy, China, which imposed a draconian COVID-19 clampdown a year ago and got a head start on an economic recovery, will record 8.4% growth this year and 5.6% in 2022, the IMF estimates.

The monetary fund expects the 19 countries that share the euro currency to collectively expand 4.4% this year and 3.8% in 2022. Japan is expected to register 3.3% growth this year and 2.5% next year.

Gopinath warned that the economic recovery is likely to be uneven. The rebound is expected to be slower in poor countries that can't afford massive government stimulus and in those dependent on tourism. Economic damage from the health crisis is “reversing gains in poverty reduction'' and last year increased the ranks of extreme poor by 95 million compared with pre-pandemic projections.

She also predicted that “many of the jobs lost are unlikely to return'' — because of trends accelerated by the pandemic, such as stepped-up automation and a shift toward e-commerce and away from brick-and-mortar stores.

A faster recovery in the United States means U.S. interest rates could rise “in unexpected ways,'' rattling financial markets and pulling investment out of hard-hit, debt-ridden emerging markets.

In the IMF's estimation, the global rebound will gradually lose momentum and return to pre-COVID levels of just above 3% growth. Countries will again encounter the obstacles they faced before the pandemic, including aging work forces in most rich countries and in China.