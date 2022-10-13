IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

“When monetary policy puts a foot on the brakes,″ she said, “fiscal policy should not step on the accelerator.″

Governments, many of them already heavily indebted after battling the pandemic, should focus on helping the most vulnerable at a time of food shortages and punishingly high energy costs, not on broader spending programs. “Policy measures need to be well targeted, and they need to be temporary,'' she said.

Georgieva's call for inflation vigilance comes at a time when some economists worry that central banks will overdo interest rate hikes and cause unnecessary economic pain.

Georgieva also warned that the “fragmentation'' of the world economy into competing political blocs could cause inflation to linger. If geopolitical tensions cause companies to move their supply chains — out of China, for instance — production could become less efficient and more expensive. And central bank rate hikes couldn't do much about it.

“If we lose the benefits of a more-integrated global economy, we all would be poorer,″ she said.

Georgieva made the comments as the world's financial leaders gather in Washington for the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank.