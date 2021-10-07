IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing in the matter amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before taking the top job at the 190-nation IMF, succeeding Christine Lagarde, who is now head of the European Central Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WillimerHale law firm that alleged Georgieva pressured the bank's economists to improve China's ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank's funding resources.

The law firm's report prompted the World Bank to discontinue issuing the annual Doing Business report. It also fed into complaints that China's the world's second largest economy, has too much influence over global financial institutions.

As the world's largest economy, the United States is the largest shareholder at the IMF and World Bank, which are both based in Washington.

Asked if the Biden administration had taken a stand on whether Georgieva should step down from her IMF job, Alexandra LaManna, a Treasury spokesperson, said, “There is a review currently underway with the IMF Board and Treasury has pushed for a thorough and fair accounting of all the facts. Our primary responsibility is to uphold the integrity of international institutions.”

In her statement to the IMF's 24-member executive board, Georgieva said, “The WilmerHale Report does not accurately characterize my actions with respect to Doing Business 2018, nor does it accurately portray my character or the way that I have conducted myself over a long professional career.”