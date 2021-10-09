journal-news logo
X

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit in Paris. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive. (Ludovic Marin via AP, Pool, File)
Caption
FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit in Paris. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive. (Ludovic Marin via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF.

The Washington-based IMF's board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to "request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”

In Other News
1
LEADING OFF: MLB win leader Urías goes for Dodgers vs Giants
2
Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1
3
McConnell says he won't help Dems raise debt limit again
4
Pipeline anchor strike may have occurred months before spill
5
Swiatek easily wins at Indian Wells; Murray, Raducanu begin
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top