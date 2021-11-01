Images of vulnerable Afghans removed from Pentagon website

“It was a mammoth undertaking and took us a long time — almost two months,” Kirby said, adding that it is not yet completed. “We did it out of an abundance of caution, out of respect for the obligation that we have to these individuals and to their families, and at the right time when it's appropriate, we will absolutely republish those images.”

Kirby said his decision was in line with a concern throughout the U.S. government that the Taliban, who rapidly defeated the Afghan security forces last summer and took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, would seek to retaliate against Afghans who had helped the United States during its 20-year war effort.