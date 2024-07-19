Image of Caitlin Clark displayed on hood of Josh Berry's car for Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis

Speedway officials had hoped to get the top overall pick in the WNBA draft to the facility for May’s Indianapolis 500 festivities, but the Indiana Fever spent most of that time playing road games. This weekend, Clark is participating in All-Star activities in Phoenix.

So Panini, one of Berry’s sponsors, did something neither NASCAR nor IndyCar officials could — helping make Clark the face of race weekend.

“Obviously, starting our partnership with Panini has been really cool, they have a huge presence in NASCAR and in sports in general,” Berry said before Friday’s practice session. “For them to use the hood of our race car to draw attention to the Caitlin Clark collection that’s out is really cool. I think it’s been a popular week on social media for our No. 4 car.”

Racing with an image of someone else on his car is a first for Berry, not that he minds.

Clark has become an international sensation over the past two seasons. She’s helped make sellouts routine at women’s college and pro basketball games.

Heck, her popularity might even help the 33-year-old Berry increase his profile as he switches to Wood Brothers Racing next season.

“The amount of attention the car has gotten this week through social media and everything’s been really cool and I’m sure it’ll continue to build through the weekend,” said Berry, who was 13th on the speed chart Friday with a fast lap of 180. “Hopefully, we can have a good race and make them all proud.”

Berry isn’t the only driver who will be making his final appearance for Tony Stewart’s team this weekend. So will Chase Briscoe.

The No. 14 Ford, which Briscoe drives, was previously run by Stewart, a three-time Cup champion who won two Brickyard titles in his home state. Sunday’s race will mark the end of the line for that number.

Tyler Reddick had the quickest lap in the hourlong practice session Friday as he pushes to win the regular-season Cup title.

The 23XI Racing driver was clocked at 182.582 mph in his No. 45 Toyota. Ryan Blaney, of Team Penske, was second at 181.928 in the No. 12 Ford while Denny Hamlin drove the No. 11 Toyota to third at 181.561.

Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five in the only scheduled practice this weekend.

Michael McDowell was 27th, at 179.076, after winning last year’s race on Indy’s 14-turn road course.

Qualifying for the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Saturday with the race set for Sunday.

