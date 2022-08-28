journal-news logo
X

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

FILE - Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O’Rourke said Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O’Rourke said Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O'Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

In Other News
1
Lloyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener
2
Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels finish 3-game sweep of Jays
3
Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title
4
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'
5
Verlander exits early, Astros hold on for 3-1 win over O's
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top