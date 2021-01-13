X

Illinois to replace longest-serving legislative leader in US

Illinois state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, left, talks with fellow state Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, during the lame-duck session for the Illinois House of Representatives held at the Bank of Springfield Center, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Credit: Justin L. Fowler

By JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press
Illinois House Democrats have thrown their support behind a Black legislator to take over as speaker, backing Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch to lead the chamber as Michael Madigan stepped aside from the job he'd held for nearly 40 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats threw their support Wednesday behind a Black legislator to take over as speaker, backing Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch to lead the chamber as Michael Madigan stepped aside from a job he'd held for nearly 40 years.

Madigan issued a statement conceding that the House needed new leadership after a morning Democratic caucus cast a majority of its votes for Welch, of the Chicago suburb of Hillside.

Welch emerged as the front-runner Monday after Madigan, who has been a lock in that caucus for 18 terms, wielded the gavel for 36 of the past 38 years. Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in modern U.S. history, failed in a Sunday test vote to get the 60 votes required to reclaim the gavel, largely because of a federal bribery investigation that’s implicated him.

“It is time for new leadership in the House," Madigan said in a statement. “I wish all the best for Speaker-elect Welch as he begins a historic speakership. It is my sincere hope today that the caucus I leave to him and to all who will serve alongside him is stronger than when I began.”

The 78-year-old Madigan has long been perceived as the most powerful politician in Illinois. Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who tried to bring Madigan down, famously claimed that it was Madigan, not he, who was in charge.

Madigan took over just as a constitutional amendment reduced the size of the House, creating single-member representative districts and consolidating power at the top. Madigan took advantage of that, setting the agenda, deciding what legislation would be debated, and, after 1998, deciding whom the party would support for office after he took over as chairman of the Democratic Party.

But Madigan's leadership has been questioned in recent years.

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens as members on the Republican side of the aisle ask questions of the process for picking a new Speaker of the House during the lame-duck session for the Illinois House of Representatives held at the Bank of Springfield Center, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Credit: Justin L. Fowler

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, “This is not a withdrawal.” But it urged House Democrats to “work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker.” (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP File)
Credit: E. Jason Wambsgans

