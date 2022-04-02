Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death

JoAnn Cunningham, 39, of Crystal Lake, claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel. She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ's father, Andrew Freund, The Northwest Herald reported.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt, who sentenced Cunningham, said Friday he has 90 days to decide whether the post-conviction petition has merit. If relief is granted, it could result in Cunningham’s guilty plea and sentence being set aside and a date could be set for a new trial.