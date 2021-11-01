Illini's Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early

“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement Monday. “Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree, and continue improving his game.

“That said, we understand and respect the NCAA’s decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly. As always, Kofi’s attitude and outlook remain upbeat and positive. He is focused on helping his teammates prepare for the season, and we can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”

Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season to earn a second-team spot on the AP All-America team. He was projected to be taken in the late first round or early second round of the NBA draft, but decided to return to school.

