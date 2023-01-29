Ilia Malinin wins 1st U.S. men's skating title, Brown 2nd

Going up against a slate of competitors with superior technical content, Brown needed to be all but perfect — and he got close. Opting not to attempt a quad, Brown was clean up until his final jump — a triple flip — but recovered with his trademark poise and earned a raucous ovation.

Torgashev opened his program with a quad toe loop and saved his three combinations and sequences for last, taking advantage of the second-half scoring bonus.

Joining Torgashev as a first-timer on a national podium was Maxim Naumov, who finished in fourth place. Though he fell on an early triple axel, he skated clean the rest of the way for a 171.43 score.

Malinin joins 15-year-old Isabeau Levito as a first-time national champion, representing potentially the dawn of a new era in U.S. singles skating.

The youth movement hasn't entirely taken over the sport, though, as ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and pairs duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first skaters in their 30s to win their respective disciplines at nationals in more than 50 years.

