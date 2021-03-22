Ikea France on trial over claims it spied on staff, clients

Ikea France, a subsidiary of Swedish furniture company Ikea, said Monday it has cooperated with French judicial authorities and that such activities “seriously undermine the company’s values and ethical standards.”

“Ikea France takes the protection of its employees’ and customers’ data very seriously,” the company said in a statement. It said it adopted compliance and training procedures to prevent illegal activity after the investigation was opened in 2012.

The former head of Ikea France’s risk management department, Jean-François Paris, acknowledged to French judges that 530,000 to 630,000 euros a year ($633,000 to $753,000) were earmarked for such investigations. Paris, who is among those accused, said his department was responsible for handling it.

Former Ikea France CEOs Jean-Louis Baillot and Stefan Vanoverbeke, former Chief Financial Officer Dariusz Rychert, store managers and police officers are also going on trial.

If convicted, the two ex-CEOs face sentences of up to 10 years in prison and fines of 750,000 euros. Ikea France faces a maximum penalty of 3.75 million euros. The trial is scheduled to last until April 2.

The company also faces potential damages from civil lawsuits filed by unions and 74 employees.

“It would appear inconceivable that a company of this size, with several stores in different countries, would not be aware of the illegality of the private data available to it,” investigating judges involved in the case said, according to court documents.

In France, Ikea employs more than 10,000 people in 34 stores, an e-commerce site and a customer support center.

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

