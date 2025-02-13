Igloo recalls over a million coolers after handle hazard causes fingertip amputation injuries

Igloo has received 12 injury reports in the U.S., the CPSC notes, which include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. There are no known injuries in Canada or Mexico.

Consumers in possession of the coolers are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

The now-recalled coolers were sold at major retailers like Costco, Target, Dick’s and Amazon between 2019 and January 2025 for between $80 and $140. About 1.06 million were purchased in the U.S., in addition to 47,000 in Canada and another 23,000 in Mexico.

The affected products can be identified by model number and description. They were sold in multiple colors with the word "IGLOO" printed on the side and manufactured in the U.S. prior to January 2024.

Consumers can register for the recall online or contact Katy, Texas-based Igloo at 888-943-5182 or igloo90qt@sedgwick.com to request a handle replacement.

In a statement, Igloo said that it was recalling these rolling coolers and providing free replacement handles “with consumer safety as our top priority.” The company added that, "through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards."

Additional information can be found on the websites for the CPSC, Health Canada and the OECD's global recall portal.