Iggy Pop, Ensemble Intercontemporain win Polar Music Prize

The award panel said Tuesday that rock icon Iggy Pop, a singer and songwriter whose real name is James Newell Osterberg, has “created furious rock music by blending together blues and free jazz influences with the roar of the Michigan automotive industry.”

Iggy Pop, 74, is often considered as one of the founding fathers of punk rock with his band The Stooges, established in the late 1960s. The award panel said he paved the way for the emergence of punk and post-punk, and was a role model to bands like the Sex Pistols and the Ramones