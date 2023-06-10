Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam

The 22-year-old from Poland has won the French Open twice in a row now, along with her 2020 title there and her triumph at the U.S. Open last September. That makes Swiatek the youngest woman with four Grand Slam trophies since Serena Williams was 20 when she got to that number at the 2002 U.S. Open.

Swiatek is also only the third woman in the professional era to start 4-0 in major finals, joining Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka.

Muchova, who is ranked 43rd, was participating in a championship match at a Slam for the first time.

And it was quite a debut, filled with sections where Swiatek — the dominant player in women’s tennis for more than a year now — was better, and sections where Muchova was.

Every time one woman or the other seemed to be wresting control, every time one or the other raised her level enough that the end appeared in sight, the road curved in a different direction.

Swiatek’s brilliant start meant little.

As did Muchova’s edges of 2-0 and 4-3 in the third set.

