IG reports 63% jump in sexual harassment cases at State Dept

“Reasons for this include a lack of confidence in the department’s ability to resolve sexual harassment complaints, fear of retaliation, reluctance to discuss the harassment, lack of understanding of the reporting process, and, in some cases, specific advice not to make reports,” it said.

The report said State Department officials had taken some steps to address the problem, including mandating that employees take a course on sexual harassment awareness, they had yet to require supervisors to report incidents to higher-ups, something the inspector general had recommended in a previous report in 2014.

It also faulted the lack until recently of a timeliness standard for handling complaints. A review of 20 complaints found that the average time to complete an investigation was 21 months, with one case taking more than four years, possibly contributing to the problem.

In addition, inconsistency in the disciplinary process for offenders may contribute to the problem, because different offices have “individual systems for tracking sexual harassment data” that do not record the same information or share it.

“With no means of measuring the consistency of its programs, and no common tracking system to analyze sexual harassment and data, department leadership has limited ability to effectively manage these programs,” the report said.