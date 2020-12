'If not one thing, it's another': Northeast preps for storm

“This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it," he told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

With 35 vaccine deliveries to New Jersey hospitals expected over the next day or two, Murphy said his administration was focused on making sure they continued, including by exempting vaccine delivery trucks from a storm-related prohibition on commercial traffic on some highways. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state's first-round vaccine shipment had already been distributed to some 90 hospitals, with the next delivery not due until roughly Tuesday, well after the storm.

The National Weather Service said the storm was “set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The heaviest snowfall was expected in central Pennsylvania, the weather agency said, but some areas from West Virginia to Maine could get a foot (0.3 meters) of snow — for some, more than they saw all last winter. In New York City, officials braced for the biggest storm in about three years.

“Take this seriously,” Mayor de Blasio warned residents.

In addition to the usual rolling out of plows and salt spreaders, the nation's most populous city was adding some pandemic-era preparations to its list, such as closing city-run testing sites Wednesday afternoon and suspending outdoor dining in the sometimes elaborate spaces that now occupy parking spaces outside some restaurants.

The eateries aren’t being required to break down their wooden enclosures and other structures for outdoor dining, currently the only form of restaurant table service allowed in the city. But they are being told to secure outdoor furniture, remove heaters and take other steps to make way for plows. The city's snow-removal chief, Acting Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson, said the agency had been planning and training since summer to maneuver around the structures.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo suspended the scheduling of coronavirus tests for Thursday and said some outdoor testing sites may close, though others will remain open.

___

Associated Press writers Tom Hays in New York, Mike Catalini in Trenton, Wayne Parry in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and Dino Hazell in Washington contributed.

Crews from Brattleboro, Vt., Public Works Department loads up plow trucks with road salt on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, before the start of the winter storm that is to hit the area Wednesday night and will go into Thursday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Credit: Kristopher Radder Credit: Kristopher Radder

A fresh load of salt is delivered and put in the storage shed in the Pittsfield, Mass., city yards before as a snow storm looms, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The green salt is treated for ultra-low temperatures. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Ben Garver Credit: Ben Garver

