Iditarod drops ceremonial start over crowd-size concerns

The Iditarod had earlier announced that the route was being changed this year to start and end near Willow, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

With mushers not traveling across Alaska to the traditional finish line just off the Bering Sea coast in Nome, that has knocked the normal 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race down 860 miles (1,384 kilometers).

This year’s Iditarod will be the final race for ExxonMobil, a major race sponsor since 1978, after the oil giant received pressure from one of its shareholders and the race’s biggest critic, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Fifty mushers will begin the race March 7, the smallest field in the last two decades.