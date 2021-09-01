Ida's remnants close roads, prompt concerns of dam failure

Nearby Hinckston Run Dam was also being monitored but appeared stable by late afternoon, he said, by which time water levels at Wilmore dam were receding.

“If that trend continues we'll be allowing folks to return back to their residences shortly, hopefully by this evening,” Martynuska said.

Both dams were considered high-hazard dams that are likely to kill someone were they to fail.

Evacuees were taken to a nearby high school with help from the Red Cross, National Guard, local transit authority and school transportation services, he said.

The 1889 Johnstown flood killed 2,200 people, a disaster blamed on poor maintenance on the South Fork Dam on the Little Conemaugh River. It sent a 36-foot wall of water roaring into a populated area at 40 mph.

The National Weather Service had predicted flooding from what remained of Hurricane Ida, saying steep terrain and even city streets were particularly vulnerable to a band of severe weather that extended from the Appalachians into Massachusetts.

Flash flooding knocked about 20 homes off their foundations and washed several trailers away in Virginia's mountainous western corner, where about 50 people were rescued and hundreds were evacuated. News outlets reported that one person was unaccounted for in the small mountain community of Hurley.

Water had almost reached the ceilings of basement units when crews arrived at an apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday. A 19-year-old was found dead, another person was missing and about 200 people from 60 apartments near Rock Creek were displaced, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Wednesday.

“In many years I have not seen circumstances like this,” Goldstein said.

Tropical Storm Larry was strengthening and moving quickly westward after forming off the coast of Africa earlier Wednesday. Forecasters predicted it would rapidly intensify in a manner similar to Ida, becoming a major hurricane with top wind speeds of 120 mph (193 kph) by Saturday. Kate remained a tropical depression and was expected to weaken without threatening land.

Caption This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption With the rain falling, a bicyclist dressed in wet weather gear travels along the Great Allegheny Passage near the McKeesport Hostel Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in McKeesport, Pa. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Nate Guidry Credit: Nate Guidry

Caption This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said crews rescued about 50 people, hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and one person was still unaccounted for Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Water floods a street Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush

Caption A member of a rescue team walks through a flooded street on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush

Caption Flooding in front of Lucky's Skill Games on Baldwin St. from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush

Caption A car is stranded on a flooded street Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush

Caption Clean up from flooding on Baldwin street in Bridgeville, Pa. continues after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Clean up from flooding on Baldwin street in Bridgeville, Pa. continues after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Clean up from flooding on Baldwin street in Bridgeville, Pa. continues after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Clean up from flooding on Baldwin street in Bridgeville, Pa. continues after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh