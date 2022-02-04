Idaho settles lawsuit on living wills for pregnant people

Under the settlement, Idaho officials admit no wrongdoing but must make sure advance directives are followed regardless of whether the patient is pregnant. The state will create a new living will template, and notify everyone who has already filed a living will with the state's advance directive registry of the court's decision.

One of the women who brought the lawsuit, Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, said the settlement was a welcome relief. She was pregnant when the case was first filed, and is now pregnant with her second child.

“My family and I can rest assured my rights and choices will be honored as we anticipate our family growing later this year,” Gaona-Lincoln said in a statement. “There is enough for expecting parents in Idaho to worry about; due to the previous pregnancy exclusion, I wasn’t granted that peace of mind with our first child.”

The Idaho Attorney General's office declined to comment on the settlement.