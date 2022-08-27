Ichiro's honor by Mariners seems a precursor to Cooperstown

He joked that the stress of the speech was giving him a second ulcer after suffering one as a player in 2009.

“The preparing for a game is, I can’t say easy, but doesn’t compare to what this preparation for tomorrow is,” Suzuki said. “I mean, I really have a stomachache thinking about the speech tomorrow.”

Suzuki spent the first 11 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners before getting traded to the New York Yankees midway through the 2012 season. Suzuki played parts of three seasons with the Yankees, three more in Miami before returning to Seattle to close out his career.

His final appearance came at the beginning of the 2019 season which Seattle opened with two games in Japan. Suzuki announced his retirement after the second game.

“When I still run and do things, I feel like I could still play. Physically I feel like I could play,” Suzuki said. “But emotionally, because I was able to finish the way I was able to finish that kind of beats out all the other things. It just makes it so that I’m at peace.”

Suzuki retired with 3,089 hits in the majors and another 1,278 during his nine seasons in Japan before he made the move to Seattle at age 27. He batted .311 for his career, was the 2001 AL MVP and rookie of the year, and holds the single-season hit record of 262 that may never be approached.

Saturday’s induction with the Mariners is likely just a precursor for 2025 when Suzuki is first eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame. But this one is special because of his connection with the franchise and city that started when he arrived in 2001 and continues today.

“When I first came here, I was not a free agent. The ownership here took a chance on me and gave me this opportunity,” Suzuki said. “And then as I played here, I knew there was expectations and I tried to meet those expectations. As I played that relationship began and it’s something that’s very special. So I guess you could say it just became this way. It took time. It was like a relationship and we got to this point.”

Former Seattle Mariners baseball player Ichiro Suzuki, left, stops and talks on the field before walking into a news conference, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle the day before his induction into the Mariners' Hall of Fame.

