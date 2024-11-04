Ice-T, Michael Caine pay tribute to Quincy Jones

— "My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him," Michael Caine on X (Both Caine and Jones were born March 14, 1933).

— "He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound," Colman Domingo on X.

— "We've lost a pure unadulterated genius. 20th century music carries his imprint," playwright Lynn Nottage on X.

— "My hero. truly one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known. he was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. you were the dude," Harry Connick Jr. on Instagram.