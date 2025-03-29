Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates win a 3rd straight world title as US medal haul continues

Oksana Grishuk and Evgeni Platov were the last to win three in a row, triumphing four straight times for Russia from 1994-97.

But the Americans and Canadians are dominating the ice dance scene these days; Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished fifth for the U.S., continuing an impressive showing for the nation at its first home worlds since 2016.

On Friday night, Alysa Liu completed her remarkable comeback from a brief retirement by becoming the first American woman to win a world title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006. Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn joined her in the top five.

They could add to their gold haul on Saturday night, when American star Ilia Malinin tries defend his title in the free skate.

The 20-year-old from Fairfax, Virginia, landed a pair of quads and a stellar triple axel on Thursday night to score 110.41 points, just three off the world record set by Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. That gave Malinin a comfortable but not insurmountable lead over Yuma Kagiyma of Japan in what has become a two-man race to the title.

Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan was a distant third with 94.77 points, and Kevin Aymoz of France and Shun Sato of Japan were close behind him, in a preview of the top contenders for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

The U.S. is trying to secure the maximum three men’s spots for the Olympics, a quota that is decided by how it finishes in Boston. Malinin is certain to give the Americans one good score — the best two count in the formula — and the other will depend on Andrew Torgashev, who begins the free skate in eighth, and Jason Brown, who was 12th after his short program.

