X

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
The International Criminal Court prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands.

Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces has spilled into Darfur where war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed back in 2003. He said the country is now “in peril of allowing history to repeat itself,” Khan said.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC and Khan said the court’ still has a mandate under that measure to investigate crimes. He said people in the vast region are living in fear of their lives, in the middle of conflict and with their homes burning.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping...
2
Sudan's neighbors meeting in Cairo for summit agree to Egypt's...
3
Nigerian leader plans $10 monthly handout to poor households after gas...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again as inflation slows
5
US climate envoy John Kerry spars in heated exchanges with House...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top