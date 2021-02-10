IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The latest move by Tehran further complicates the efforts of the other member nations to entice the U.S. to return to the deal — something President Joe Biden has indicated he would be open to.

When Iran announced its plans in January to produce uranium metal, the German, French and British foreign ministries issued a joint statement saying they were “deeply concerned.”

“Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal,” the nations said, urging Iran to halt the activity. “The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications.”

Although uranium metal in theory can be geared toward generating electricity, experiments with metal alloys are prohibited under the nuclear deal because uranium metal is a key material in the making of nuclear weapons. The process involves converting high-enriched uranium gas into metal that provides the cladding, or outer covering, for the fuel rods that power a nuclear reaction.