IAEA chief: Iran inspections like flying in heavy clouds

"This is in their interest as much as it is in the international community's interest, because if they take seriously their intentions to continue with their nuclear program for civil purposes, they have to give the guarantees of what is going on there," he said on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

“One has to, at some point, come to grips with this situation,” said Grossi. “Otherwise we are going to be in a very uncertain territory, and I hope that will not be the case.”

The IAEA was charged with monitoring a 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions.

The U.S. pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran. European nations have tried to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord, but their efforts have been frustrated by the unwillingness of Tehran's new hardline government to resume formal talks that would include reopening parts of the 2015 deal.

“Together with the change of government, we have seen increased levels of tight security around their facilities, and this has led on occasion to some difficult moments with our inspectors," said Grossi.

"We are checking that very, very carefully. I would never put my inspectors in harm’s way,” he said, without elaborating.