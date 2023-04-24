'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl

But a basketball rolled into Robert Louis Singletary’s yard. He confronted other neighbors about it, and it seemed like a normal argument, White said. Then Singletary walked into his house to get a revolver.

“He comes back out the door running, firing at that man and his kids,” White said. “At that point, I took off. My youngin’ was down the road too. My little girl and about 10, 12 other kids were down there. They were all stunned.”

White said he told Singletary to stop shooting because of the kids.

Singletary replied: “I’m going to shoot your a--,” and pointed the revolver at White and his girl Kinsley.

"My daughter’s right in front of me. I look and see, and he’s pointing straight at my daughter,” White said. “And I just run towards my daughter … and that’s when he got me.”

Singletary had been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer.

“None of this would have happened if the judicial system would have done their job,” White said.

Singletary fled the scene after the shootings. He was arrested two days later in Florida. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and a gun charge.

Singletary's grandmother, Brita Betsy, told WSOC-TV that the shooting was inexcusable, but that another neighbor threatened to shoot Singletary's home during the ordeal. She said Singletary also struggles with anxiety.

“My grandson suffers from PTSD. He was shot at 15,” she said.