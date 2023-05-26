Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

The South Korean automaker said in 2022 it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, near Savannah. The site could grow to 8,100 employees and is slated to begin producing vehicles in 2025.

It's the second huge electric battery plant that Hyundai is partnering to build in Georgia. Hyundai and SK On, a unit of South Korea's SK Group, announced in December they would jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. That plant, in Cartersville, is supposed to begin production in 2025 and employ a projected 3,500 people.