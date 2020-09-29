Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins

DIOR’S CHURCH

It was serene and airy at Christian Dior. Masked guests -- including a smaller-than-average sprinkling of VIPs, such as model Natalia Vodianova -- were seated in church-like socially-distanced pews. On the walls, '70s-era magazine clippings helped provide flashes of bright color like stained-glass windows. It was part of an art installation by Lucia Marcucci that aimed to transform the space into a Gothic cathedral.

A dozen singers, each behind a lectern surrounding the runway, broke into rousing a cappella singing, led by a conductor. The church was a clever theme because the congregation-style pews, sprawling by nature, allowed for social distancing without it seeming awkward in the context of a fashion show.

There was little religious in the fluid spring-summer styles. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri took as her starting point a reinterpretation of the house’s iconic Bar Jacket -- the staple of the New Look -- as designed for Japan in 1957. But Chiuri’s version was loose and patterned and featured ethnic motifs, re-creating the boho mood of the '70s.

That decade pervaded the entire collection. Patchwork on scarves, paisley patterns, long flowing fluttery skirts, and sheer silk chiffon shirts captured the exuberance of that era. So did the accessories and makeup: Silk scarves were worn like turbans, and complemented Cleopatra-style eyeliner, long gold flower pendants and plaited leather Roman sandals.

At moments, the exuberance went too far, such as a multicolored striped poncho that clashed with the delicate floral print on the bronze silk skirt. But some long embroidered cape coats that hung down regally, with silken patterned insides, more than made up for it.

MARINE SERRE

French wunderkind Marine Serre found new fame last season for a series of masked looks in her Paris ready-to-wear show in February that were branded prophetic. This season, Serre, one of the best of a new generation of French designers, kept up her creativity and used the new, limited digital platform to its fullest by showcasing her spring-summer 2021 designs via an atmospheric video called “Amor Fati," or “Love of Fate.”

The clip, which fuses the line between fashion and art, features a naked model on a futuristic surgeon’s table. Models in utilitarian black combat gear, with chains and visors, push a tray of surgeon’s tools through a sanitized white space to unnerving Hitchcockian music. It seemed more like high-advertising than a platform to showcase new designs -- but it was slickly executed.

Fashion lovers strike a pose after Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection presented Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 during the Paris fashion week. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Models wear creations for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

A model wears a creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer