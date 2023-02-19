Hurricanes top Capitals 4-1 in Carolina's 1st outdoor game

Carolina finished with a 10th win in 11 games. And this one had the added significance that came with the long-awaited outdoor game — the latest chance for the league to hold one of its marquee events in a so-called "nontraditional" market within its southern footprint.

The Hurricanes gave their festive crowd plenty of reasons to stay rowdy, starting with Kotkaniemi’s finish in close barely 2 minutes into the game. Then Carolina scored three goals in a 5 1/2-minute span of the second period to blow this one open, highlighted by Necas hammering a one-timer on the power play from the left side past Darcy Kuemper.

The flurry included Hurricane goaltender Frederik Andersen tallying an assist. On a night when he finished with 24 saves, Andersen earned a point when he lofted a long pass to Teravainen to ignite a 2-on-1 chance, with Teravainen passing to Necas, who drew Kuemper to his side and sent it back to Teravainen for the easy putaway and a 4-0 lead.

SWEET THREADS

The teams followed outdoor-game tradition by arriving in coordinated and themed attire, from a comfortable afternoon on the links to a throwback to glory days on the high school gridiron.

The Hurricanes walked from PNC Arena in old-timey plaid golf knickers, matching hats and a black top over a white collared shirt with red tie. Defensemen Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin were among those to complete the look by carrying a golf club.

The Capitals exited a school bus sporting blue jeans, a white T-shirt, custom lettermen-styled jackets, knitted caps and toting footballs.

NODS TO THE PACK

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer had said the night would also honor host N.C. State. And there were plenty such touches.

The Wolfpack marching band sat behind one goal at ice level. Mascots Mr. and Ms. Wuf sported Hurricanes gear. And there was the familiar football gameday sight of the motorized cart featuring a large white N.C. State football helmet on a wolf head parked near the Capitals tunnel.

Former Wolfpack basketball greats David Thompson and Dereck Whittenburg — who led N.C. State to NCAA championships in 1974 and 1983, respectively — introduced the Hurricanes as they emerged from the tunnel.

And finally, there was Ripken the Bat Dog — official tee retriever for N.C. State football and bat retriever for the nearby minor-league Durham Bulls baseball team — performing a ceremonial puck drop between Carolina captain Jordan Staal and Washington's Nicklas Backstrom.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP