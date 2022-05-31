Hurricanes lose goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 vs. Rangers

Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York leading 2-0. He had taken a shove from the Rangers' Chris Kreider on one side of the crease while making a stop, then skated to his right as the puck headed toward Mika Zibanejad on the other side.

Raanta extended his right leg in a split to make the stop, and almost immediately went forward and landed face down on the ice. He was eventually helped back to the bench with assistance from teammates Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, not putting any weight on his right leg.