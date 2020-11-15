Hurricane Iota heads for already battered Central America

Nicaragua's military said it had evacuated 1,217 people, more than half of them children, from low-lying areas near the border with Honduras. That area was battered earlier this month by Hurricane Eta, which destroyed 1,800 homes, authorities said.

Iota threatened to wreak more havoc in a region where people are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta. That system hit Nicaragua just over a week ago as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains caused flash floods and mudslides in parts of Central America and Mexico. Then it meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas.

Iota was forecast to bring up to 30 inches (750 millimeters) of rain from northeast Nicaragua into northern Honduras, while Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador could also experience heavy rain and possible flooding, the hurricane center said. That raised fears of more landslides and flooding.

Eta was the 28th named storm of this year’s hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Theta, the 29th, was far out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and became a remnant low Sunday.

The official end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.

A man walks through a flooded road in Okonwas, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Eta weakened from the Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm after lashing Nicaragua's Caribbean coast for much of Tuesday, its floodwaters isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides. (AP Photo/Carlos Herrera) Credit: Carlos Herrera Credit: Carlos Herrera

A street sign is damaged in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Passe-A-Grille neighborhood of St. Pete Beach, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky