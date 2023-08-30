Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm

The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin are lashing Bermuda as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean
Nation & World
15 minutes ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin lashed Bermuda on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was located some 160 miles (260 kilometers) northwest of Bermuda early Wednesday afternoon. It was moving northeast at 13 mph (20 kph) and was expected to keep spinning through open waters.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with forecasters warning of life-threatening surf and rip currents for the island and the U.S. East Coast.

Officials in Bermuda warned that Hurricane Idalia, which was crossing Florida on Wednesday, was forecast to possibly hit the island early next week as a tropical storm.

